Sony's PSVR 2 is marginally outselling the original headset.

The Japanese firm revealed that it shifted 600,000 units after six weeks during its Business Segment Meeting.

One of the slides from the meeting showed that the second iteration is outselling the first headset - which was released in 2016 - by 8 per cent in the six-week period.

The original went on to sell around 5 million units.

Sony also teased that 'Beat Saber', 'Resident Evil 4', 'Synapse' and 'Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord' will be coming to the PSVR 2.

The gaming and tech giant also vowed that PlayStation Studios is to release "two or more major" PS5 titles each year going forward. These will be both new and established titles.

Sony added that it wants to cover "every major genre".