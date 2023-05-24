Microsoft has added Copilot to website building platform Power Pages.

The tech giant has introduced AI enhancements to the service, and the updates should help developers use artificial intelligence for form building and copywriting.

The new update aims to speed things up when it comes to generating text, building forms and more.

As revealed during the company's Build 2023 conference, Copilot - which is available in public preview for people in North America - looks to reduce the amount of time it takes to develop a website.

In a blog post, Sangya Singh - Vice President, Power Pages - said: "Generate text, build detailed forms and chatbots—all in a matter of minutes.

"Leverage the power of natural language input and intelligent suggestions for unparalleled efficiency. Welcome to a new era of productivity with Copilot.

"The power to transform simple descriptions into text content not only slashes your development time but also puts customizability at your fingertips.

"Adjust the message, tone, and length effortlessly with a click or specific instruction. It’s content creation, redefined."