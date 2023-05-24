Taylor Lautner has admitted mean comments left by trolls "bother" him.

The 31-year-old actor has called out online posters who mocked his appearance in response to a recent interview he did, and though he insisted unkind remarks no longer upset him the way they used to, he's not completely indifferent to them.

He said in a video shared to Instagram: “I was going through the comments and it brought up old feelings and memories why I don’t look through comments, but I’m in a different place now, and I just felt compelled to share this with you.

“So I’m gonna play a little, I’m gonna show you the comments and then I’ll be right back.”

The 'Twilight Saga' star's video then showed screenshots of the comments, with one saying he "looks like s***" now, another saying he "did not age well" and others mocking his hairline.

Describing the comments as "crazy", Taylor acknowledged such criticism is common in the social media age, and even a few years ago they “would’ve caused [him] to want to just go in a hole and not go outside.”

But the 'Abduction' actor has overcome the "unhealthy" mentality and found "value"in himself.

He said: “You find value where you put it, and if you put your value in what other people think of you, that’s how you’re gonna feel.

“But if you put your value in you, knowing who you are, what’s important to you, what you love, that kind of stuff won’t get to you. And I’m just so thankful that I am in the place I am today where I can see that.

"And I’m not gonna lie, I’m not gonna say it doesn’t bug me. I wouldn’t be on here posting this video if it didn’t bother me at all, but it doesn’t make me question who I am, and it doesn’t take anything away from me.”

Taylor called on his followers to "be nice" and use their profiles to "spread love and positivity".

He concluded: “I think my biggest point is just think about and remember where you put your value in life. And also just be nice. It’s not that difficult. Let’s be nice to each other.

"Let’s spread love and positivity. It’s that simple. I love you guys, and I hope you have a great rest of your day.”