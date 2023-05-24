Jay Leno says he is doing “good” after his car fire and motorcycle accident.

The 73-year-old comic sustaining third-degree burns in an explosion at his garage in November, and broke multiple bones in the bike crash in January, but has now joked he has got back on his feet so remarkable he is back riding his bike.

He told Page Six ahead of the premiere of ‘Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge’: “I’m doing good! I’m doing good.

“It’s fine! I’m fine. Look, when you’re in my position, when you’re any kind of celebrity, you’re luckier than most people.

“So when something bad happens to you, you can’t whine and complain about it because bad things happen to people every day – either they get burned or they get cut – and they don’t have the financial wherewithal I did.”

“So I just make jokes.”

Jay also joked “people love to see rich people catch on fire,” adding: “Plus, it’s Hollywood. As long as you look OK, you’re OK. Nobody really cares how you feel.”

The former ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’ host also said he had learned to live in the moment as “showbusiness is fleeting”.

He said: “You enjoy it while you can, and it’s fun. Some days you’re popular; some days you’re not.”

Page Six added he was still enjoying his favourite hobbies of tending to his massive collection of vehicles and riding his motorbike, adding his wife of more than 40 years, Mavis Leno, supports his past-times.

He joked: “As long as it’s not cocaine and girlfriends, she’s fine – believe me.”

Jay is appearing as a celebrity guest judge on NBC’s ‘Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, which will premiere on 30 May and see motor fans attempt to build the life-sized Hot Wheels of their dreams.