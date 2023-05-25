Dionne Warwick will remember Tina Turner as an "eternal ball of energy".

The Grammy-winning star passed away on Wednesday (24.05.23), aged 83, and Dionne has paid a glowing tribute to the music icon.

Dionne, 82, said in a statement: "Another long-time friend had made her transition. Not only will I miss that eternal ball of energy named Tina Turner but the entire world will also find this void in their lives. My condolences to her husband and other members of her family. Rest in peace my friend!"

Elsewhere, Ronnie Wood has described Turner as the "Queen Of Rock And Soul".

Alongside a series of throwback photos, Ronnie wrote on Twitter: "[prayer and heart emoji] God bless you Tina, the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family. Love and prayers to all of Tina’s family, friends and loved ones #tinaturner @tinaturner (sic)"

Mariah Carey described the singer as a "diva" and a "superstar".

She wrote on Instagram: "The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more - an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace, Queen [heart emoji] (sic)"

Sir Elton John has also taken to social media to hail the award-winning star, describing Turner as "untouchable".

He wrote on Instagram: "We have lost one of the word's most exciting and electric performers. A total legend on record and on stage. She was untouchable."

Meanwhile, Lionel Richie has described Turner as a "dear friend".

Alongside photos of them performing together, Lionel said: "What a life! What a show! What a talent! Your resilience was a lesson for us all. I will miss you, my dear friend! Thanks for the memories… (sic)"