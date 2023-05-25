The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been "shocked" by the reaction to their car chase experience.

A spokesperson for the 38-year-old duke and the 41-year-old duchess previously claimed that they were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" after attending an awards ceremony in New York, and the royals continue to "insist" that they haven't exaggerated their recollections of the night.

A source told Us Weekly: "They insist their account of the car chase was absolutely not exaggerated, and for people to say otherwise is so hurtful and out of line."

The duke and duchess - who moved to the US after stepping down as senior members of the royal family - won't be swayed by the reaction to the incident in New York.

The source explained: "As far as staying out of sight and being scared to show their faces, that’s not going to happen. [This has] just strengthened their resolve to keep standing up for themselves and speaking out when they feel wronged."

The royal couple used a New York taxi after leaving the awards show.

Cab driver Sukhcharn Singh - who goes by the name Sonny - previously suggested that their claims might have been exaggerated.

He told the BBC: "New York is the safest place to be - there's police stations, cops on every corner."

On the other hand, a spokesperson for the couple claimed that they were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase".

The spokesperson said: "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety."