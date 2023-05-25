Ariana Madix feels "glad" she found out about Tom Sandoval's affair.

The 39-year-old star had a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss, and Ariana now feels thankful that she found out publicly about his infidelity.

During an appearance on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Ariana explained: "The plan was to end the relationship without any sort of mention of an affair or cheating. Whether that was pre-reunion or not or pre-going to film Winter House or not. And then they would just start dating.

"The narrative that he was the victim in our relationship or [that] I just suck would have already been planted."

Ariana suggested that Tom's "plan" was ruined when news of his affair leaked.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star said: "If I had found out the way you all had planned ... I would have been just a cog in the machine of this whole narrative."

Tom previously admitted to having a "connection" with Raquel, 28.

However, he also confessed that it was a "very unhealthy" situation, as they were forced to sneak around and lie.

He told the 'Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast': "The feelings were something very, very strong. Those feelings that I had started to take over in a sense. Logic, all that s*** went out the window.

"Our connection was healthy, but the environment that it created - the lying, the sneaking around - was very unhealthy.

"But time was always fleeting. Every time we were around each other it felt like it could be the last time we'd see each other. It made us both obsessive over trying to see each other and stuff."

Asked about the status of their relationship, he added: "We're really good friends. We're not putting any label on it."