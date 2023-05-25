Tina Turner told how she wanted to be remembered as "the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" in her final interview.

The music icon passed away on Wednesday (24.05.23) aged 83 at her home in Küsnach near Zurich, Switzerland, and the 'Simply the Best' hitmaker admitted last month she wanted to also be known as a woman who "showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms".

When asked in April by The Guardian newspaper, in what is thought to be her last interview, how she would like to be remembered, she said: "'As the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll.

"As a woman who showed other women that it is OK to strive for success on their own terms."

Tina's dying wish to be known as "the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" was granted by her spokesperson.

Following her death this week, they said in a statement: "Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

In her final interview, Tina also admitted "nothing" frightened her about getting older, and the star said she was enjoying "anonymity in retirement".

She said: "This is life's full adventure and I embrace and accept every day with what it brings."

Asked whether she would choose fame or anonymity, she replied: "I wanted fame and I achieved it. Now, I enjoy anonymity in my retirement."

Tina also told how she has a secret love for McDonald's meals and when quizzed on whether she would rather have more sex, money or fame, she replied: "At my age, is there another option?"

What's more, the late star admitted she "always" had a crush on Sir Mick Jagger.

Following the 'Proud Mary' hitmaker's death, the 79-year-old Rolling Stones frontman paid tribute to his "wonderful friend".

He wrote on Instagram: "I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."