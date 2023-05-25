Angela Bassett has praised Tina Turner for showing people who live in fear "what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like".

The 64-year-old actress portrayed the music icon - who passed away peacefully at her home in Switzerland on Wednesday (24.05.23) after battling "a long illness" - in 1993 biopic 'What's Love Got to Do with It'.

Tina found fame alongside abusive partner Ike Turner before making it as a superstar on her own, and Angela has praised the late star for her "courage in telling her story".

Angela - who won a Golden Globe for the portrayal and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress - wrote on Instagram: "How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world? Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like. (sic)"

Angela revealed the 'Simply the Best' hitmaker's final words to her, and admitted they will stay "close to her heart" for the rest of her life.

She added: "Her final words to me - for me - were "You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world." I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days. I am honored to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world. So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that that will always be "simply the best." Angels sing thee to thy rest...Queen. (sic)"

Several other stars have also paid tribute to the late singer, including Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger and Naomi Campbell.

The 53-year-old supermodel wrote on Instagram: "REST in Peace and Power THE QUEEN , LEGEND, ICON. There will never be another. Cherish my times with you. (sic)"