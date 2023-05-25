Kim Kardashian had anxiety attacks over Kanye West "spreading lies" about her.

The SKIMS founder - who has North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and four-year-old Psalm with the 'Donda' rapper -admitted she had been left on the "verge of tears" over her ex-husband's antics on social media, and found it particularly hard because she and her family had retained a dignified silence and refused to challenge his outlandish claims.

She told her mom Kris Jenner on the season premiere of 'The Kardashians' on Thursday (25.05.23): "I spent my whole morning having an anxiety attack, I felt like I just couldn't breathe all day. You know when you're just on the verge of tears... that's how I felt all day.

"Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment, I never post… he has made up the most insane narrative about you, and the tape, and we stay silent, we stay silent through all the lies."

And Kim argued Kanye's "shenanigans" would be more "damaging" to her children than anything she had ever done, including her infamous sex tape with former boyfriend Ray J, so she knew staying quiet was the right thing to do for the sake of her brood.

She said: "All of his shenanigans - I don't even know what the f*** to call it - is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be.

"And I have to sit here and not say anything ever because I know one day my kids will appreciate that. And I know that is the best thing for them.

"I'm the one where s**t could be going down and I get in the car and every day the kids want to blast Dad's music, and I'm like, 'He's the best! Yeah!' And I put it on, and we're singing along and inside I'm dying.

"I will be his biggest cheerleader to them forever. One day when they see for themselves, I'll answer whatever they want me to, but it's just a lot."

Kim admitted she found it particularly tough knowing the messy public split also had an impact on her mother, who is also her manager, because she herself felt she could "handle anything".

Speaking in a confessional, she said: "There's been a lot going on with Kanye right now … I think at this point, I just assume everything I text Kanye is gonna be put on the internet. I think I can handle anything, I just get really heartbroken for my mom, that she has to deal with so much from so many different sides."