Rebel Wilson will make her directorial debut on 'The Deb'.

The 'Pitch Perfect' actress is to get behind the camera on the musical comedy that is set in rural Australia.

Adapted from the hit musical of the same name, 'The Deb' follows loveable farm girl and high school outcast Taylah Simpkins who is certain that the forthcoming Debutante Ball, 'the Deb', is her big opportunity to redefine herself.

Her cynical city cousin Maeve is exiled to Taylor's fictional drought-stricken town of Dunburn and thinks that the ball is a "heteronormative s***-show" prompting her to immediately disrupt the status quo.

In their search for the spotlight, Taylah and Maeve dig deep to find self-acceptance and a date to the Deb.

Rebel, 43, is set to co-star in the movie and will be joined by a cast of rising Australian stars including Natalie Abbott and Charlotte MacInnes.

The stage production originally premiered in Sydney last year and proved to be an instant hit in Australia. The musical was written by Hannah Reilly and includes original songs from Meg Washington.

Production on the movie is scheduled to begin Down Under in September.

Wilson said: "'The Deb' is my type of movie – full of humour, full of heart, and uniquely Australian but with universal themes. It came out of my scholarship programme at the non-profit Australian Theatre for Young People, a programme that I'm very proud of and has had incredible success.

"If there was ever a movie I was going to direct, it would be this one."

She added: "This project is just so special and original. We're utilising the best musical resources in the world and the most fantastic Australian talent to bring this project to the screen."