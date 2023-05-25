Kim Kardashian feels "guilty" for feeling "exhausted" over her divorce from Kanye West.

The 42-year-old reality superstar was married to rapper Kanye from 2014 until 2022 and has North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and four-year-old Psalm with him but explained that while he has made several outlandish claims about her on social media, she will not say anything "negative" and worried that she will be "stuck in this narrative" for the rest of her life.

She told her mom Kris Jenner on the season premiere of 'The Kardashians' on Thursday (25.05.23): "I never say anything bad, I never say anything negative. If I say I'm exhausted, I feel guilty about that. I am f****** exhausted! For once, can everyone just get their s*** together around me? ... I wanna have a bad day and I can't.

"I can't even be overwhelmed and have a bad day because no one else has their s*** together. I feel bad, and I don’t know why I feel bad. And it's like, I don't know what to do, I don’t want to be a part of this narrative. And it's like, when is this ever gonna end? It never will ... I'm stuck with this for the rest of my life."

Kris pointed out to Kim that she is "under a lot of stress" and has the "weight of the world" on her shoulders before Kim noted in a confessional that she "doesn't want to engage in a public feud" with her ex-husband .

She said: "It's just always so intense. I don’t want to engage in a public feud with him. I feel like I have to do something, especially when it involves other people and it hurts other people!"