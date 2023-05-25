Piers Morgan took "complete moron" TikToker Mizzy to task in a heated interview on Wednesday (24.05.23).

The social media star - whose real name is Bacari-Bronze O'Garro - sat down on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' just hours after after he appeared in Thames Magistrates' Court, where he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community protection notice that had been issued last May following a police investigation over online videos including him running into a stranger's house and stealing a dog from a woman in a park.

And in a heated exchange, Piers quizzed the 18-year-old viral star - whose antics have also included ripping pages out of library books and riding an e-bike through a supermarket - as to why he chose to cause "so much alarm and distress to so many people".

His guest replied: “This whole public uproar just makes me laugh because people are getting hurt over something that didn’t happen to them and that’s how I see it as.”

Branding the controversial prankster "moronic", he asked: "What has been motivating you to terrorise the people around where you live?"

But the TikToker insisted he has "remorse" and is just "having fun".

He said: "I wouldn’t really call it terrorising, I’ll just call it more having fun...

"Of course I care… I have remorse..

"[I am my] own person. I am legally an adult now so I can do what I want."

Piers urged the teenager to share his "sob story", but he replied: "Are you trying to get onto me because I’m Black?”

The 58-year-old presenter fumed: "I don’t give a damn about your skin colour.

“I just think you’re an idiot.”

His guest replied: “I think you’re an idiot too.”

Piers then asked why Mizzy doesn't show "real remorse" but he insisted he does and had previously issued an off-camera apology to a woman whose house he walked into.

He said: "You see this situation that blew up on the internet walking into random houses, the next day I apologised to the woman because I felt bad.

"That was more of a spur of the moment thing, I got spurred on and my ego got a hold of me. I realised that at that moment and that’s why I went to apologise the next day...

“I went to go and apologise off social media. I could have recorded that apology, that would have been another viral video – whether it’s hate or whatever. Literally, hate brings money. Hate brings likes. Hate brings views. It doesn’t matter – love or hate – it still brings views.”

The interview then ended with Piers again slamming Mizzy's "moronic behaviour", and insult returned by his guest.

The TalkTV host then said: “We’re going to put both of ourselves out of this misery and we’ll just end it there because you are - as I said at the start - a complete moron."

After appearing in court on Wednesday, Mizzy was given a £200 fine and a £85 victim surcharge plus £80 cost. He was also issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which prohibits him from "trespassing into any private property, including residential homes, business properties, school and retail outlets; uploading directly or indirectly any original video content on social media including but not limited to; Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube without prior documented consent of the people in that content; and attending Westfield Stratford City."