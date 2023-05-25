Piers Morgan confronts 'complete moron' TikTok prankster Mizzy

Published
2023/05/25 11:00 (BST)

Piers Morgan took "complete moron" TikToker Mizzy to task in a heated interview on Wednesday (24.05.23).

The social media star - whose real name is Bacari-Bronze O'Garro - sat down on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' just hours after after he appeared in Thames Magistrates' Court, where he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community protection notice that had been issued last May following a police investigation over online videos including him running into a stranger's house and stealing a dog from a woman in a park.

And in a heated exchange, Piers quizzed the 18-year-old viral star - whose antics have also included ripping pages out of library books and riding an e-bike through a supermarket - as to why he chose to cause "so much alarm and distress to so many people".

His guest replied: “This whole public uproar just makes me laugh because people are getting hurt over something that didn’t happen to them and that’s how I see it as.”

Branding the controversial prankster "moronic", he asked: "What has been motivating you to terrorise the people around where you live?"

But the TikToker insisted he has "remorse" and is just "having fun".

He said: "I wouldn’t really call it terrorising, I’ll just call it more having fun...

"Of course I care… I have remorse..

"[I am my] own person. I am legally an adult now so I can do what I want."

Piers urged the teenager to share his "sob story", but he replied: "Are you trying to get onto me because I’m Black?”

The 58-year-old presenter fumed: "I don’t give a damn about your skin colour.

“I just think you’re an idiot.”

His guest replied: “I think you’re an idiot too.”

Piers then asked why Mizzy doesn't show "real remorse" but he insisted he does and had previously issued an off-camera apology to a woman whose house he walked into.

He said: "You see this situation that blew up on the internet walking into random houses, the next day I apologised to the woman because I felt bad.

"That was more of a spur of the moment thing, I got spurred on and my ego got a hold of me. I realised that at that moment and that’s why I went to apologise the next day...

“I went to go and apologise off social media. I could have recorded that apology, that would have been another viral video – whether it’s hate or whatever. Literally, hate brings money. Hate brings likes. Hate brings views. It doesn’t matter – love or hate – it still brings views.”

The interview then ended with Piers again slamming Mizzy's "moronic behaviour", and insult returned by his guest.

The TalkTV host then said: “We’re going to put both of ourselves out of this misery and we’ll just end it there because you are - as I said at the start - a complete moron."

After appearing in court on Wednesday, Mizzy was given a £200 fine and a £85 victim surcharge plus £80 cost. He was also issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which prohibits him from "trespassing into any private property, including residential homes, business properties, school and retail outlets; uploading directly or indirectly any original video content on social media including but not limited to; Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube without prior documented consent of the people in that content; and attending Westfield Stratford City."

© BANG Media International

piersmorgan mizzy

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended