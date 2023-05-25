Google is launching generative AI images into its new Merchant Center tool.

The tech giant has noted that having more than one image in an online listing can help boost a merchant's impressions by 76 percent and clicks by over a third, which in turn helps boost exposure and revenue.

Product Studio is set to get AI-enhanced images to stop businesses from needing to spend a lot of money on photography to get ahead of the competition.

In a blog post, Google said: "It’s not always easy to get a range of high-quality images, though. Businesses tell us creating lifestyle images gets expensive and time consuming.

"Our new Product Studio, designed with Google’s AI Principles top of mind, brings the benefits of generative AI to businesses of all sizes, helping them easily create unique and tailored product imagery for free and get more value from the images they already have."

Features include being able to add custom product scenes with "new imagery based on changing marketing needs", ranging from seasonal, campaign-based or "simply experimental" ideas without needing to set up a new photoshoot.

They added: "For example, a skincare company could highlight a special seasonal version of a product by requesting an image of the product “surrounded by peaches, with tropical plants in the background.”

Other features include removing a "distracting product background" and quickly increasing resolution "without having to reshoot a product".