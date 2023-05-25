Apple's new iOS update could turn your lock screen into a smart home style display.

When the tech giant starts rolling out the upcoming iOS 17 software update, there are reports that a new feature could let you view more items on the locked screen.

According to Bloomberg, the display would include things like weather, calendar appointments and other notifications.

In a similar way to smart home display from Amazon and Google, the display would appear horizontally when your device is locked and lying unused.

The publication added that sources said it would have a "dark background with bright text" to help you read the information.

It's said a similar horizontal smart display would be introduced to iPads in the future.

While Apple is yet to comment on the report, it's thought the news could be revealed during the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, which starts with a keynote on June 5.

Meanwhile, last year the iOS 16 update saw Apple introduce lock screen widgets for iPhones as well as a customisable lock screen.

However, the smart display would act differently, with the potential for seeing the information without needing to touch your phone.