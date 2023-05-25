Beyonce has paid tribute to her "beloved queen", Tina Turner.

The 'Break My Soul' singer has previously hailed the 'What's Love Got To Do With It' hitmaker as one of her biggest inspirations and following the news on Wednesday (24.05.23) that the star has passed away at the age of 83, Beyonce shared a heartfelt message.

She wrote on her website: “My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion.

“We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

In 2005, the former Destiny's Child star performed a tribute to Tina during her Kennedy Center Honors ceremony, and three years later, the two stars performed a duet of 'Proud Mary' at the Grammy Awards.

Mariah Carey remembered the 'Steamy Windows' singer as an "incredible performer, musician and trailblazer".

She wrote on Instagram: "The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more - an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer.

"To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace, Queen."

Meanwhile, Sir Elton John shared a photo of himself with the "untouchable" singer.

He wrote on Instagram: "We have lost one of the word’s most exciting and electric performers. A total legend on record and on stage. She was untouchable.

"Condolences to Erwin and her family.

"The saddest news.

"@tinaturner #RIP (sic)"

And Sir Rod Stewart has been left "devastated" by the death of his 'It Takes Two' duet partner.

He shared: "I'm devastated, what a woman! A friend and mentor - 'It takes two' - but there was only one Tina Turner."