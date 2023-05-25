Kourtney Kardashian is 'officially done' with IVF

2023/05/25 12:00 (BST)

Kourtney Kardashian is "officially done" with IVF.

The 44-year-old reality star and her husband Travis Barker had been undergoing fertility treatment to have a baby together and though they would "love" to have a child together, they have decided to leave it to fate in order to protect her physical and mental health.

Kourtney - who has Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and eight-year-old Reign with former partner Scott Disick - said in a confessional on 'The Kardashians':

"We are officially done with IVF. We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen...

"Whatever's meant to be. Being happy is most important, and being a good parent to my kids."

The Poosh founder told how she had had seven of her eggs frozen even before she began dating Travis - who has stepdaughter Atiana, 24, son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler - but most of them "didn't survive the thaw" and none "made it to an embryo".

She said: "The freezing of the eggs isn't guaranteed.

"I think that that's a misunderstanding. People do it thinking that it's like a safety net and it's not."

Instead of fertility treatment, the couple are having lots of sex in a bid to get pregnant.

Kourtney delayed a meeting with her sister Khloe Kardashian so she and Travis could have sex.

She laughed: "I know that I'm already late for you, but I am ovulating. If you give us five minutes to go do something really fast...we'll be back."

She later admitted: "I'm so tired."

Khloe quipped in response: "Probably from having your 20-minute sex session downstairs."

But Kourtney then stunned the Good American founder with a revelation.

She said: "Well, we had one this morning for like, an hour and a half, and I had one last night and the day before."

Khloe asked: "How do you have sex for an hour and a half!?"

Her sister replied: "You know, we’re just living our best lives."

