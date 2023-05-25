Sir Rod Stewart is launching a blended Scotch Whisky brand.

The 78-year-old rock star has created a line of the distilled spirit in partnership with the newly-launched brand Wolfie's which he believes depicts the "carefree behaviour" of his earlier life and wants to "let the good times roll" with the tipple.

He said: "Wolfie’s is a rascal of a thing and with just a sip the whisky takes you back to the good old days. Fine-tuned and perfectly balanced, Wolfie’s is a delight both over ice and mixed into a favourite cocktail. It’s a fine tipple, whether you’re partying with friends, celebrating a Celtic win or reminiscing with family. For me, Wolfie’s depicts the carefree behaviour of my more mischievous days and the excitement of what life still has to offer – let the good times roll."

The 'Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?' hitmaker has even referenced the opening track from his 1991 album 'Vagabond Heart' with the project as the lyrics to 'Rhythm of My Heart' have been emblazoned onto the bottle, the song itself serving as a nod to his own Scottish heritage.

The whisky is wonderfully balanced with flavours of warming cinnamon, fresh vanilla and baked apple. The whisky has a delicate taste of sweet peat and pears in syrup before finishing with candied citrus peels and a gentle oak spice.

Wolfie’s will be available to buy online for £35 from Monday 19 June and in the meantime fans are encouraged to sign up at www.wolfiesiscoming.com to gain access to an exclusive presale from Friday 16 June.

Fans of the rockstar also be in with the chance of finding one of 1,000 bottles of Wolfie’s that have been signed by Rod.

