Take-Two Interactive's CEO Strauss Zelnick has insisted 'GTA 6' needs to be "nothing short of perfection".

The studio boss insisted developer Rockstar Games has a "challenge" on its hands to make a game that is unlike its predecessors.

During an interview on 'The Aarthi and Sriram Show', he said: "I think that's a challenge that the folks at Rockstar face every time there's a new iteration of 'Grand Theft Auto'.

"It needs to be something you've never seen before on the one hand, and it needs to reflect the feeling that we have about Grand Theft Auto. That's a big challenge for the team.

"Now, Rockstar's answer is just seek perfection; seek nothing short of perfection, and we'll get there."

It was recently reported that it's set to be the most expensive game in history.

According to a report by Dexerto, the game will cost a whopping "$1 to $2 billion" to make.

'Cyberpunk 2077' cost $174 million.

And 'Grand Theft Auto V' cost more than $200 million.

Last year, a 'Goat Simulator 3' ad was banned after it leaked footage from 'Grand Theft Auto 6'.

The former title's developer Coffee Stain North was slapped with a take-down notice by Take-Two after a setting from the yet-to-be-released action-adventure game was stolen and used in the campaign.

The game had already been hit by a massive leak of early footage from the game’s next sequel earlier in the year.

However, Take-Two insisted it would not impact its development.

Dozens of videos showing robberies, shoot-outs, and open-world driving were posted to an online message board in September in one of the gaming industry’s biggest cybersecurity breaches.

Addressing the hack during publisher Take-Two’s second-quarter earnings call, chief executive Strauss Zelnick said: “With regards to the leak, it was terribly unfortunate, and we take those sorts of incidents very seriously indeed.

“There’s no evidence that any material assets were taken, which is a good thing, and certainly the leak won’t have any influence on development or anything of the sort.

“But it is terribly disappointing, and it causes us to be ever more vigilant on matters relating to cybersecurity.”

Developer Rockstar released a statement blaming a “network intrusion” for the hack, in which it said “an unauthorised third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems."

It added it was “extremely disappointed” to have details of the next 'GTA' instalment shared with fans “in this way” after almost 10 years of speculation about its contents.

The footage appeared to confirm previous reports that 'GTA 6' will be set in Vice City, a fictional version of Miami seen in previous games.