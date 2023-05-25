EA is giving F1 fans the chance to race the all-new circuit on the Las Vegas strip ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 'F1 23'.

The official game for the FIA Formula One World Championship launches on June 16, ahead of the history-making race's debut in Sin City on November 18.

Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters, said: “Our team has designed a wonderful virtual recreation of one of the most exciting and striking cities in the world. The sheer scale and density of the buildings in Las Vegas has been a fun challenge for the team along with the vibrance and energy of The Strip lit up for the Saturday night race. It took over 1900 days of cumulative development time to deliver that level of authenticity."

The studio designed the virtual circuit using "thousands of reference photos and substantial photogrammetry data."

It boasts "three straights, a high-speed cornering sequence and a single chicane section."

A press release continued: "With average speeds around the track set to be comparable to the original ‘Temple of Speed’ – Italy’s Autodromo Nazionale Monza – drivers will weave past in this 6.12km circuit at speeds of up to 212 mph. The high-stakes circuit will pose a unique challenge to racers as they hit top speed on the Las Vegas Strip, passing world-famous landmarks, casinos, and resorts."

To mark the occasion, there will be "time-limited" items available, including a special livery, helmet, gloves, and hat, which will be available for anyone who pre-orders the 'F1 23 Champions Edition' before May 31.

'F1 23' will be available on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation4, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Epic Games Store, and Steam.