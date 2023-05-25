Sony has unveiled Project Q, a new handheld console that can stream any game from the PS5.

The machine, which boasts an 8-inch screen and DualSense controller, was unveiled at the latest PlayStation showcase on Wednesday (24.05.23).

Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan said: “Later this year we will launch a device that enables you to stream any game from your PS5 over Wi-Fi.

“Internally known as Project Q, it has an eight-inch HD screen and all of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller. We look forward to sharing more information in the near future.”

PSVR games won't be supported.

At the same event, Sony unveiled its first-ever Bluetooth wireless earbuds.

Intended for use on the PS5, PC and smartphones the buds will have “lossless audio”.

Further specifications are yet to be revealed.

Both products are slated for release later this year.