Joe Biden believes Tina Turner "changed American music forever".

The US president paid tribute to the 'Private Dancer' hitmaker's "personal strength" and "once-in-a-generation talent" in a tribute following the death of the iconic singer at the age of 83 on Wednesday (24.05.23).

He said in a lengthy statement: "Before she was the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner was a farmer’s daughter in Tennessee. As a child, she sang in the church choir before becoming one of the most successful recording artists of all time.

"With 12 Grammy Awards, she was the only woman to win in the pop, rock, and R+B categories, a signal of her versatility, creativity, and broad appeal. Millions flocked to her concerts. Her high-octane dance performances were legendary. And her iconic hits – including 'Proud Mary', 'The Best', 'What’s Love Got to Do with It' – continue to be treasured, and sung at full volume, by generations of fans.

"In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever, Tina’s personal strength was remarkable. Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers.

"Jill and I send our love and prayers to her husband Erwin, the rest of the Turner family, and fans around the world who are mourning today for the woman they agree was 'simply the best.' "

Former president Bill Clinton also paid tribute to Tina, recalling the two times they met over the years.

He said: "I loved Tina Turner and will never forget meeting her when she came to Little Rock for a concert after releasing 'Private Dancer' in 1984.

"We met again on her 67th birthday in St Petersburg, where she and Elton John sang for a charity event.

"She still had it, talent, style, energy and authenticity. A priceless gift to music lovers everywhere. May she rest in peace."

And fellow former US leader Barack Obama and his wife Michelle remembered the "raw, powerful and unstoppable" star.

They said: "She was unapologetically herself, speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy.

"Today we join fans around the world in honouring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade."