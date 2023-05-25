Brian Cox felt "rejected" when his 'Succession' character was killed off.

The 76-year-old actor's media mogul alter ego, Logan Roy, passed away in the third episode of the current fourth and final season of the acclaimed drama series and though the "internet went crazy" after his shock death from a heart attack onboard a private jet, the Scottish star admitted it was an "odd" moment for him.

Speaking on 'Brian Cox: Amol Rajan Interviews', he said: "It was an odd feeling.

"I looked on it, wrongly, as a form of rejection. I was fine with it ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected.

"I felt a little bit, 'oh, all the work I've done. And finally I'm going to end up as a New Yorker on a carpet of a plane'."

And Brian admitted he felt Logan was killed off "too early" in the series, but praised showrunner Jesse Armstrong for executing the story "brilliantly".

He said: "He [Armstrong] decided to make Logan die, I think ultimately too early.

"I mean, he'd made him die in the third episode. And it was a great scene. That's why I didn't watch it, because I have no interest in watching. My own death will come soon enough.

"But I just thought, 'wow', you know, he did it brilliantly. It was a brilliant scene, the whole act."

Asked if he considered suggesting Logan was to die too early: "No, I didn't. There's no point going down that road, especially with somebody like Jesse, because he's already made a plan."

The veteran actor thinks it is "unfortunate" some fans are refusing to watch the rest of the season because of Logan's death.

He said: "They said, 'No, I'm not going to watch anymore. You've gone, I'm not watching.'

"Which I think is unfortunate and unnecessary because the show is about the succession. So you need to see what's happening in in the wake of his demise. But, you know, I'm not the writer."

Brian joked he was surprised to have been trusted with such a major top-secret storyline.

He said: "I've never been able to keep a secret in my life.

"In fact, I had a very close friend of mine once who wanted to confide in me, and I said, 'don't'. I said, Never confide in me because I will tell everybody.

"And it was bold of Jesse. And that's where Jesse's great. I mean, he's a genius. There's no question he's a writing genius."