Catherine, Princess of Wales attended a London support group for kinship carers on Thursday (25.05.23.)

The 41-year-old royal - who is married to William, Prince of Wales, and has children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and five-year-old Prince Louis with him - arrived at the London branch of the Kinship charity - which aims to provide support to families who have had to raise the child of a relative or friend - where she chatted with aunts, uncles and grandparents who have found solace in the UK's leading kinship charity.

Kinship’s CEO, Dr Lucy Peake said: “Her Royal Highness’ visit shines a spotlight on kinship carers, who, for many years, have felt invisible and forgotten in our communities, but who play a vital role in raising the nation’s children, in loving and stable homes.Kinship carers face unique challenges, often welcoming children into their homes with very little notice. As they step up and make huge sacrifices to put the children they love first, it is so important that we give them all the support their families need. We are especially thrilled that The Princess was able to attend a Kinship peer support group, as our research shows that peer support groups give kinship carers access to emotional support, practical advice from others and a sense of belonging and community.”

Rapper and TV star Stephen Manderson, - who is widely known as Professor Green - also attended the event near St Pancras, with his grandmother, ‘Nanny Pat’, who raised him and the group were seen discussing discussed their experiences of bringing up a grandchild and what support had been available to them.

Kinship supports more than 10,000 carers in England and Wales each year through facilities such as free training sessions peer support groups, an expert advice line and their online information and support hub.

For more information or support, visit kinship.org.uk