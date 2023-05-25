Kim Kardashian reveals her biggest turn-on

Published
2023/05/25 16:00 (BST)

Kim Kardashian is "turned on" by straight teeth.

The 42-year-old reality superstar - who has North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and four-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West - has seen single since calling time on her nine-month relationship with 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson last October, and has now revealed in her "check-list" for her dream man.

Speaking on on the season premiere of 'The Kardashians' on Thursday (25.05.23), she said: "Number one, protect me. Number two, fight for me. Number three, good hygiene. I mean, that’s a given. I think I should even take that off. Calm, no mom or dad issues, patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me, successful and good teeth. [I want] my friends and family to love him, nd role model for my kids, especially that my boys can look up to."

The SKIMS founder went on to add in a confessional that good dental work is actually a "turn on" for her and prefers someone's teeth to be as straight as possible.

She said: "Teeth are like one of my biggest turn ons. The straighter, the hornier I’ll get. Just kidding, but not kidding."

Kim concluded her list of requirements for a man by noting that she wants to "love the scent" of a potential suitor and is also a fan of good hair, but reiterated that "good teeth" are of special importance to her.

She said: "I want to love their scent, even in the gym, let's get facials together, can read a room, let's do lasers, has their own s*** going on, also adaptable, I love hair, respect to others, especially when no one is watching, let's do ice baths together, teeth, good teeth."

