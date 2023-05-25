Lisa Rinna feared her beauty brand was "doomed" when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star launched Rinna Beauty in November 2020, in the middle of the global health crisis and she admitted she was concerned starting with lip kits could end up backfiring on her because people had their faces covered when out in public, but fortunately she was wrong.

She told ES magazine: "The lips have had their own career, so finally we did something to make money off of them!

"Everyone had their masks on. I thought, 'We’re doomed!' Luckily we weren’t. People just took to it."

The 59-year-old star is a big fan of her own range.

She said: "I know that sounds like, come on, you’re selling it, but it does really work well for me. I said, listen, we’re not going to make this unless I want to wear it all the time."

Lisa was known for her plump lips when she began her acting career and she compared having her first filler injections at the age of just 24 to having a tattoo.

She said: "I liken it to getting a tattoo. It was an absolutely stupid spur of the moment thing with my girlfriend. The movie Beaches had come out and Barbara Hershey had her lips done with collagen. That’s how it happened."

The former 'Melrose Place' star's signature short, shaggy hair cut came about a few years later in response to a break-up.

She recalled: "I was taking an acting class and I had just broken up with a boyfriend.

"Someone sitting next to me had just cut their hair off and I thought, 'Oh my God, that’s the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.'

"I asked who cut her hair and he came to my apartment. It was just one of those moments after a break-up where you change your look, and I guess I never really went back. It just worked."