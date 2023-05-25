Tina Turner’s cause of death has been revealed.

One day after the ‘Simply the Best’ icon died on Wednesday (24.05.23), her representative said she had passed away from “natural causes” at her $76 million mansion in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

They had previously said she had been battling a “long illness” without specifying a cause of death, and announced her passing with the statement on Instagram: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner.

“With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow.

“Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Tina admitted two months before her death that she was in “great danger” due to her battle with kidney disease.

Two years before her death she also revealed in the ‘Tina’ feature-length documentary she had been dealing with a string of physical and mental health ailments for decades.

She said she had been diagnosed with a form of post-traumatic stress disorder from the domestic abuse she suffered throughout her marriage with her first husband and music partner, Ike Turner, who died in 2007 aged 76.

Tina added: “I had an abusive life, there’s no other way to tell the story. It’s a reality. It’s a truth. That’s what you’ve got, so you have to accept it.”

The singer – who had a stroke in 2013 was beaten by Ike and subjected her to sex she said felt more like rape – also said she once tried to escape from Ike with a sleeping pill overdose in 1968.

Her stroke came in 2013, three months after her second marriage to Erwin Bach, 67, and it was followed by a battle with intestinal cancer and kidney failure in 2017, from which she was saved with a kidney donation from Erwin.