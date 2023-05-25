Gwyneth Paltrow is overjoyed her daughter Apple is back from college after the Goop founder confessed she felt “not very well” about the prospect of being left with an empty nest.

The ‘Sliding Doors’ Oscar-winner, 50, who has her 19-year-old girl and son Moses, 17, with her Coldplay frontman ex-husband Chris Martin, 46, admitted her fear over both her children leaving her $5 million home in Montecito, California, in January, and has now said Apple leaving has brought her and her brother closer.

She said in a newsletter note on Thursday (25.05.23) to fans: “Apple has returned from her freshman year at college, and I am so struck by how quickly this school year has passed.

“It is lovely to see her and her elementary school friends back together like a flock of sweet sparrows, coming in and out of one another’s houses in packs, then dispersing.

“My heart is full hearing their laughter ricochet through the halls. Dynamics in the house have shifted back to what they were a year ago, only she and her brother bicker less, these 10 months bringing growth for them both.’

Gwyneth, now married to TV writer Brad Falchuk, 52, added the family marked Apple’s 19th birthday on 14 May with a homecooked dinner.

She said: “We celebrated Apple’s birthday last week, and I made dinner for the occasion: a super easy (I swear) chicken recipe, the vegetable paella from ‘My Father’s Daughter’ (Gwyneth’s cook book), tortilla Española, and pan con tomate.”

Gwyneth said on ‘The Late Late Show’ in January when its dad-of-three host James Corden, 44, asked how she felt about an “impending empty nest”: “Not very well. Not very well.”

She appeared on the show alongside mum-of-two actress Hilary Swank, 48, added: “I’m going to be at Hilary’s house, just hand me one.”

Hilary told her: “Come over, there’s plenty to go around.”