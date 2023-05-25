Tina Turner wished she had treated her kidney problems with “conventional medicine”.

The ‘We Don’t Need Another Hero’ singer, whose death aged 83 was announced on Wednesday (24.05.23) after her decades of health woes that included a life-saving kidney transplant operation, told fans of her regret weeks before her passing.

Tina – born Anna Mae Bullock – said on Instagram to mark International World Kidney Day on 9 March 9: “Today is International World Kidney Day. Why is it important? Because kidneys fail without pain. And that’s why I’m telling you today: Show your kidneys love! They deserve it.

“My kidneys are victims of my not realising that my high blood pressure should have been treated with conventional medicine. I have put myself in great danger by refusing to face the reality that I need daily, lifelong therapy with medication.

“For far too long I believed that my body was an untouchable and indestructible bastion.

“I am therefore delighted to be able to support a new international campaign for kidney health. You can read the whole story of my disease on the website www.showyourkidneyslove.com.

“Here you can find out how your kidneys work, what the risk factors are and how you can keep these important organs healthy. Let’s show our kidneys some love!”

Tina, who was diagnosed with hypertension in 1978, signed off using the hashtags WorldKidneyDay, ShowYourKidneysLove and KidneyCare.

Her kidney transplant using an organ donated by her husband Erwin Bach, 67, took place in 2017 a year after she was diagnosed with intestinal cancer.

Tina admitted she was considering assisted suicide seven years before she died due to her kidney issues.

She said in her memoir ‘Tina Turner: My Love Story’: “By December 2016, my kidneys were at a new low of 20 per cent and plunging rapidly… I began to think about death. If my kidneys were going, and it was time for me to die, I could accept that. It was OK. When it’s time, it’s really time… one of the benefits of living in Switzerland is that assisted suicide is legal, though the patient has to inject the lethal drug herself.

“There are several organisations that facilitate the process, including Exit and Dignitas. I signed up to be a member of Exit, just in case.

“I think that’s when the idea of my death became a reality for Erwin. He was very emotional about not wanting to lose me, not wanting me to leave.”