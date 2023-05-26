Jana Kramer is engaged to her boyfriend Allan Russell.

The ‘One Tree Hill’ actress, 39, who has been married three times, said “I do” to his proposal after dating the 42-year-old for just over six months.

She said on her ‘Whine Down’ podcast on Thursday (25.05.23): “So, Allan and I have been dating for … six and a half months,” she told listeners. “And he asked me to marry him!”

Jana, who played Alex Dupre in teen drama ‘One Tree Hill’ added the proposal happened at her new home alongside her daughter Jolie, seven, and four-year-old boy Jace who she had with her former NFL star ex-husband Mike Caussin, 46.

She added: “It was a really beautiful night and me and the kids were sitting on the front porch steps and looking out at the view.

“He said my name and I got up and then he got down on one knee. And then Jolie just started jumping up and down… it was the cutest thing ever. It’s like, she knew what was happening.”

Jana went on that she was in such shock she “blacked out” and can’t remember Allan’s exact words during the proposal, saying: “It felt very sentimental given the front porch of the new house and new beginnings. It just felt right.”

She added the proposal was “exactly what (she) wanted”, and also announced the news on her Instagram by posting a series of pictures from the engagement captioned with a red heart emoji.

One of her images shows her flashing her engagement ring while cuddled up with her children and future husband on her front porch.

Jana previously revealed she was in a long-distance relationship on her podcast but insisted that she was taking things slow.

London-based Allan announced the engagement on his social media, saying: “A forever with you just feels right and has done since the day I met you @kramergirl I’m proud to call you my fiancé and cherish every minute we spend together. I love you my little warrior xxx.”

The pair made their red carpet debut at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March four months into their relationship.

Jana’s first husband was Michael Gambino, 45, who she married in 2004, before she got hitched to Jonathon Schaech, 53, six years later, with the pair splitting 12 months after the ceremony.

She married Mike in 2015 but filed for divorce six years later due to the ex-NFL player’s infidelity with more than 13 women while they were together.