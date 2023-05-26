Mark Hamill often went months without speaking to Carrie Fisher after "big arguments".

The actor has opened up about his "tumultuous relationship" with his 'Star Wars' co-star - who died in 2016 at the age of 60 - revealing they were often loving and supporting but they also had explosive rows which led to long periods of silence between the pair.

In an interview with Esquire magazine, 71-year-old Mark explained: "I have to tell you, we had a tumultuous relationship. We could be as loving and supportive as possible, then we could have big arguments and say: 'Well, I never want to speak to you again,' and not speak for six months."

However, the sulky silences didn't last long and they always picked up their friendship where they left off. Mark added: "Every time you came back, you picked up right where you left off. We had a connection that is special."

Mark recently met up with Carrie's daughter Billie Lourde when the actress was posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Los Angeles on May 4 and he said the gathering was exactly the way his friend would have wanted it.

He said of the event: "Her daughter, Billie is there. Billie's father, Bryan [Lourd], is there. And I thought it so trivialises the reality to try and put it into words. But what else can you do? I didn't want it to be sad, because I knew she wouldn't want people to be sad.

"But it would've been so perfect had she been there. Not only to see how much people loved her, but because she would've made everything much funnier. She lived to make others laugh. And it was always a point of satisfaction for me to be able to make her laugh."

During the interview, Mark was also asked if his character Luke Skywalker will make any further appearances in the 'Star Wars' universe and he insisted everything has to remain top secret.

He explained: "One thing you learn working for Lucasfilm: everything is confidential. Everything is confidential. So, if I were involved, I wouldn't be able to tell you. And if I were not involved, I wouldn't be able to tell you. So, I don't know. We'll all find out together, I guess."