Kim Kardashian has called her split from Pete Davidson "sad" and revealed they talked a lot about parting ways before the break-up.

The 42-year-old reality TV star ended her relationship with 'Saturday Night Live' alum Pete in August 2022 after nine months of dating and she's now opened up about the failed romance in a new episode of her family's show 'The Kardashians'.

Speaking to camera, Kim clarified her relationship status saying: "I'm single and I'm not ready to mingle and that's OK."

She later talks about her latest break-up during a chat with Scott Disick, saying: "Break-ups are just not my thing ... I'm proud of myself ... We just had talks and talks, we had been talking about it. So it was both of us just communicating really well about it. It's obviously sad."

Kim went on to say Pete had a tough time while they were together - suggesting it was because of her famous ex-husband Kanye West, saying: "There was a lot of guilt, he went through a lot because of my relationship."

Kim has been married three times - to Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries and Kanye West - and she has four kids with the rapper.

Later in the episode Kim looks to the future and admits she worries about finding love again as a single mum in her 40s. She said: "I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes like: 'Uh, who's ever gonna wanna date me?' I have four kids, I'm in my 40s, you know? Like, oh my God, who's gonna wanna deal with the drams?

"But my person will be like: 'F*** all of that, it's gonna be hard but we're together and we're gonna do this.' So I'm just waiting for that person."

She also confirmed her check-list for any potential love interests, saying: ""Number one, protect me. Number two, fight for me. Number three, good hygiene. I mean, that’s a given. I think I should even take that off. Calm, no mom or dad issues, patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me, successful and good teeth. [I want] my friends and family to love him, nd role model for my kids, especially that my boys can look up to." The SKIMS founder went on to add in a confessional that good dental work is actually a "turn on" for her and prefers someone's teeth to be as straight as possible. She said: "Teeth are like one of my biggest turn ons. The straighter, the hornier I’ll get. Just kidding, but not kidding."