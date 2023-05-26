Rose Byrne is up for making a Bridesmaids sequel

2023/05/26

Rose Byrne would love to make a 'Bridesmaids' sequel.

The 43-year-old actress starred as Helen Harris III in Paul Feig's hit comedy and is prepared to make another film if all her co-stars – including Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy – are happy to return.

Rose told People magazine: "If all the girls were in, I absolutely would."

The film proved to be a hit both critically and commercially and Byrne acknowledges that a potential sequel should try and go down a different route in terms of plot.

The 'Platonic' actress said: "It's a hard act to follow because the first film was so great. It was so magical and so beloved.

"Maybe we could do a different movie together. A reimagining of something. But I miss them all. I saw Kristen Wiig recently. It was so lovely to see her. I hadn't seen her for so long, and they've all got such a special place in my heart."

Byrne explained that she is often approached by female fans who reference the 2011 film.

She said: "It depends on the demographic, honestly. But if there's a young girl or a woman between the ages of about 25 and 45, 50, I know it's going to be a 'Bridesmaids' reference."

Rose echoes the thoughts of co-star McCarthy who revealed last month that she would jump at the opportunity to make a sequel to the flick.

Melissa – who played Megan Price in the film – told People: "I would do a Bridesmaids sequel this afternoon, right now.

"That group of women was the most magical thing ever. Almost all of us were really good friends already. I think it was such a magical time.

"[Even if we are] all in our nineties and Kristen and Annie are like, 'Should we team back up?' I'd be like, 'Yes. Yeah, we should.' "

