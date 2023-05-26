Tory Burch has revealed farm life and travelling were the inspirations behind her new fragrances.

The 56-year-old fashion designer, who launched her eponymous label in 2004, recently released five perfumes as part of her ‘Essence of Dreams’ collection, and has told how her passion for creating them stemmed from her childhood memories and holidays.

She told Grazia magazine: “I’m so passionate about scent. I grew up on a farm in Valley Forge and some of the earliest memories I have are of my mom’s incredible vanity of different fragrances.

“She wore everything, I remember ‘Paris’ by YSL, Chanel, my dad’s ‘Vetivert’ by Guerlain, I remember all of them.

“And then I remember the garden. My mom was an organic gardener, as far back as the 70's and I spent a tremendous amount of time outside with her.

“The smell of all the vegetables and the flowers – it was a huge part of my life and continues to be.”

Tory added about how she turned her family memories into modern scents: “My starting point was thinking about what fragrance means for me today.

“There’s so much chaos in the world and I wanted to visualise what a better future looks like and how fragrance can transport you there, how it can change the way you feel.

“I wanted to think about unity and optimism and what emotions those concepts conjure up – magic, love, freedom, joy and peace.”

Tory’s scent range includes ‘Electric Sky’, ‘Cosmic Wood’, ‘Divine Moon’, ‘Mystic Geranium’ and ‘Sublime Rose’.

She said about the range: “‘Divine Moon’ instantly transports me to Antigua. I’d love to be there all the time, so that’s pretty wonderful to me.

“‘Vetiver’ will always remind me so much of my father – that’s one of the key notes in ‘Cosmic Wood’ – he was an extremely important person in my life.

“And then there’s rose. I always wanted to do a rose scent because my husband and I spent a lot of time in Normandy surrounded by fresh garden roses.

“The garden he proposed to me in was full of them, so rose is a very romantic note for me, it represents love.”