Miley Cyrus decided to step away from touring because she doesn't want to "sleep on a moving bus".

The 30-year-old pop star worried fans this week when she seemingly ruled out performing any more arena tours in an interview with British Vogue magazine - insisting life on the road is "isolating" and singing for thousands of people "isn't natural" - but she's now spoken out to clarify her comments and assure her followers she values her connection with them.

In a post on Instagram, Miley explained: "For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. When I win we win.

"Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart. I’m constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience I love - without sacrificing my own essentials.

"Performing for you has been some of the best days of my life and we will continue this journey together as we have for the last almost two decades.

"This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans and everything do to with I simply don't want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road."

She went on to add:These looks I've been turning' don't travel well. The archival looks don't fold. I just don't want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn't what's best for me right now and if you've been following my career you know that I always change the way I feel about that could too."

She signed off writing: "Love you forever, I'm just on my Endless Summer Vacation."

Miley previously opened up about her decision to step away from live shows in her interview with Vogue, in which she said: "After the last [headline arena] show I did, I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can't. Not only can't, because can't is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else's pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?

"Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety. It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone."

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker's last arena run was the 2015 'Bangerz Tour'.