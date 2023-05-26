Andie MacDowell wants to be seen as a “debonair” mature woman.

The 65-year-old ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ actress, who has proudly been sporting her grey hair on red carpets, said it was unfair men get more glamorous terms than females to describe their looks as they age.

She told People at the Cannes Film Festival: “I like all the terms we use for older men. I want to hold onto those terms. I want to be ‘debonair’.

“Why not? What a beautiful term.”

The ‘Groundhog Day’ star, who has daughters Rainey Qualley, 33, actress Margaret Qualley, 28, and son Justin Qualley, 27, with her former model husband Paul Qualley, 64, added society has been “brainwashed” into thinking men age like a fine wine while women don’t.

She said it is a “psychological thing that we’ve bought into because we’ve been fed it for so long”, adding females “don’t allow ourselves to feel good about ourselves and we even perceive (mature men) as sexy, because we’ve been taught this.”

Andie stopped colouring her hair dark during lockdown and insisted her career is flourishing as she “dove into” being an “older woman” and “accepted it”.

She said about showing off her natural grey hair colour: “I am happier. I really like it… I love being an older woman. I really enjoy it. And it doesn’t feel less sexy.”

One older man who appreciates her looks is her ‘Four Weddings’ co-star Hugh Grant.

The 62-year-old actor jokingly called himself “basically a scrotum” as he stood beside Andie to present the Oscar for Production Design at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

He said his appearance must remind viewers of the “vital importance” of using moisturiser, claiming unlike Andie he had never used it in his life.

Hugh said: “Still stunning” while pointing at Andie, before gesturing at his face: “Basically a scrotum.”