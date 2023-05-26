Sir Tom Jones has thanked the late Tina Turner for being an “incredible woman”.

The ‘Sex Bomb’ singer, 82, born a year after the ‘We Don’t Need Another Hero’ hitmaker – whose death aged 83 was announced on Wednesday (24.05.23) – also hailed her as a “one of a kind talent”.

He said on Twitter alongside an image of him singing with Tina: “Tina, an incredible woman, a genuine singer, a one of a kind talent, I am honoured to have known her. RIP Tina.”

His tweet has racked up hundreds of comments, and joins tributes that have been flooding in for Tina from the likes of The Rolling Stones and Sir Elton John.

Sir Mick Jagger, 79, said on Twitter: “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.

“She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Along with Sir Tom, Tina duetted during her six-decade career with artists such as Beyoncé, 41, who called her “my beloved queen” after her passing.

Dolly Parton, 77, said: “Now she’s rollin’ rollin’ rollin’ on to glory. Roll on Tina. We will always love you! Dolly.”

Tributes have also been paid by Gloria Gaynor, 79, Jennifer Hudson, 41, Halle Berry, 56, and Viola Davis, 57, and Tina’s old friend Oprah Winfrey, 69.

Lizzo was among the younger stars to pay tribute to Tina’s legacy.

The 35-year-old ‘Juice’ singer, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, paid tribute to her musical hero during a performance on Wednesday, the day Tina’s death aged 83 was announced by her team.

She yelled at her fans a series of times during her gig in Phoenix, Arizona: “There wouldn’t be no rock ’n’ roll without Tina Turner!”

Lizzo added: “Today, we lost an icon and I haven’t allowed myself to be sad. I haven’t allowed myself to cry. I don’t want to right now because I’d much rather celebrate the incredible legend Tina Turner is.

“As a black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it were not for the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

The ‘About Damn Time’ singer then sang Tina’s hit ‘Proud Mary’ – and copied her trademark dance moves.