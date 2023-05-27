Ulrika Jonsson has claimed she was groped by Rolf Harris when she was 21 years old.

Disgraced TV personality Harris passed away earlier this month at the age of 93 and Ulrika, 55, has now alleged that he sexually assaulted her when she worked as a weather girl in the 1980s.

Writing in her column for The Sun, Ulrika revealed Rolf hugged her on their first meeting and said: "I remember thinking that was either really flattering or a bit forward. Either way, it was confusing.

"Then his hand travelled down to my bum, gave it a few squeezes and stayed there for what felt like years but was probably only 30 seconds.

“But it was long enough for my 21-year-old self to feel deeply uncomfortable, and speechless.

“I know I won’t have been the only one who fell victim to his hands. 35 years ago we didn’t say anything.

“We didn’t pipe up or call anyone out. Especially not a celebrity.

"Suffice to say, if old, pervy Harris had touched my bum today, he’d have got a knuckle sandwich.

“I guess we’ll never quite know how many victims there were.

“Harris was arrogant and thought he was untouchable. Like so many abusers, he never saw his actions as wrong. If anything, he felt he had the right to touch and violate women and girls.”

Harris was convicted in June 2014 on 12 counts of indecently assaulting young girls between the 1960s and 1980s.

A copy of his death certificate has shown that he died of "metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of neck" - which is the medical term for neck cancer - as well as "frailty of old age".