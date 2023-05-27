Lauren Jauregui had "instant chemistry" with Sasha Mallory.

The 26-year-old singer revealed she immediately fell for the 'So You Think You Can Dance' star when they worked together for the live performance film that accompanied her debut EP 'Prelude'.

Lauren told PEOPLE: "When we met, it was instant chemistry. It was like, ‘What the f*** is this?'"

Lauren and Sasha went Instagram official in February, after almost a year of dating and Lauren wanted to share their relationship because "queer representation is important".

She said: "It was great. I'm in love. We'd been together for a year by that point, and I was like, "You know what? F*** it." Because most of my relationships, I keep under wraps, just because it's really odd to have so many strangers have an opinion about who you're choosing to love or what goes on between the two of you. But I just want to be able to love them out loud and be able to share that with people. On Valentine's Day, I did it very impulsively. I didn't even talk with them about it first. I was just seeing people post their significant others, and I was just like, 'Dude, I'm in love. These pictures are so cute. We're so cute. People deserve to see this s***.' Queer representation is important, I think."

She went on to add: "We're good. We're so solid, and we have such a beautiful foundation and so much trust and love between us. So, people's opinions don't really don't matter. Honestly, for me, it's more so about protecting them and making sure that they don't feel attacked because fans are fans. Sometimes they're really supportive and beautiful and care about your happiness, and that's their first priority. Then, there's other fans who call themselves fans that I don't really consider fans — people who feel very possessive over you and feel like they have a right to tell you who you should or should not be with, which is really fascinating to me because you're literally a stranger who's never met me in real life. So it's really interesting that you think about who I should or shouldn't be with.

"And people have prejudices. Racism is a very real thing, and I don't like when she gets attacked or people send her really crazy-a** messages or send weird messages to her family. I really wanted to avoid that, but it was kind of happening anyways because people assumed we were in a relationship. So I was just like, 'I guess it doesn't really fully matter at this point.' We just have to ignore those kinds of people as much as we can, because sometimes they're really violent and need to be handled. But for the most part, it's really just harmless, online s***."