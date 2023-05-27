Tina Turner's hometown is planning to erect a statue of the late superstar.

The 83-year-old singer passed away earlier this week from natural causes at her home in Switzerland and Bill Rawls Jr., the mayor of Brownsville, Tennessee, where Tina was born, hopes to unveil a permanent memorial for Tina.

He told TMZ: "When Tina stepped on stage, she owned it. We want this statue to represent that passion. Tina was an inspiration to the entire world ... She showed the people of Brownsville no matter where you start, you own your story about where you end up."

He wants to erect the statue in Brownsville's Heritage Park, near Carver High School, which Tina attended.

Brownsville is also home to the Tina Turner Museum.

Meanwhile, Tina will be laid to rest at a private funeral.

Despite having legions of fans worldwide and being hero-worshipped in her adopted country of Switzerland, the ‘We Don’t Need Another Hero’ hitmaker’s final farewell is set to be a small affair for only family and friends.

A spokesperson for the icon – dubbed the ‘Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll – confirmed to The Sun: “There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family.”

Her decades of health woes included a stroke, PTSD from her abusive marriage to her former music partner Ike Turner, as well as long-standing kidney issues that led to her husband Erwin Bach, 67, donating one of his kidneys to her to save her life in 2017.

Tina – real name Anna Mae Bullock – gave up her US citizenship 10 years ago to become Swiss, moving there in 2013 three months after marrying Erwin.