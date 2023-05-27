Noel Gallagher says goats "sound better" at singing than his brother Liam.

The Oasis stars have been estranged for years, ever since the band's acrimonious split in 2009, and Noel has quipped that AI videos of animals singing Oasis songs are better than Liam.

He told The Irish Times: "One of the greatest privileges in life, used to be sitting out the back of a taxi, staring out the window and listening to the taxi driver rabbiting on about football. Now, you’re just sitting there, looking at your phone.

“People sending you stupid videos of f****** goats singing Oasis songs that’s been done by AI, and you just think... actually, that sounds better than Liam.”

Noel also revealed he and close friend, The Smiths star Johnny Marr, have a lot in common because both of their bands have had "tricky lead singers", Oasis' Liam and The Smiths' Morrissey.

Speaking about the likelihood of a potential The Smiths reunion, he said: "There is no advice. I guess it’s a personal thing, isn’t it? I don’t know anyone who’s done it... I don’t know anyone who’d...No, not at all. I guess we both have the thing in common of having tricky lead singers.”

Meanwhile, Noel has been asked many times to write an autobiography but insisted he would only do so for a "s******* of money".

He said: "I have been asked recently, I must be getting to that age now. I’ve been around a few people, Bono and Johnny Marr included, who’ve written books – and it seems that it just consumed their lives. And I don’t think I’ve got the patience to spend that amount of years writing a book. And I wouldn’t want somebody to ghostwrite it; I’d have to write it. And honestly, the minute it came out, I’d go ‘I don’t believe any of that!’. I’m a person that lives in the moment, and sometimes I see interviews of myself and I go ‘But that’s not what I believe in, at all!’

“I’m just saying it for the craic, know what I mean? And if I started a book, I know for a fact I’d never finish it – because the way that I read books, I start them and never finish them. So why would I finish one that I was writing? I don’t think so. Unless someone was going to offer me a s******* of money, I reckon then I might consider it.”