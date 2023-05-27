Jane Fonda has suggested that Robert Redford "has an issue with women".

The Hollywood legends worked together on movies such as 'Barefoot in the Park' and 'The Electric Horseman' but Jane was at a loss to why Robert never liked kissing on set and claimed that it was due to his distaste for the fairer sex.

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday (26.05.23), the 85-year-old star said: "He did not like to kiss. I never said anything (to him about it). And he's always in a bad mood, and I always thought it was my fault."

Jane added: "He's a very good person. He just has an issue with women."

However, Fonda had learned to cope with Robert's habits by the time they worked together on the 2017 film 'Our Souls at Night' and praised the 'All The President's Men' actor's sense of humour.

She recalled: "The last movie I made with him was six years ago. What was I, about 80 years old or something like that. And I finally knew I had grown up. When he would come on the set three hours late in a bad mood, I knew it wasn't my fault. We always had a good time."

Jane did have fond memories of Lee Marvin, her co-star in the 1965 Western comedy film 'Cat Ballou', but did recall his hard drinking.

She said: "I loved making the movie. And Lee Marvin was fabulous. He was very funny. He was always drunk. We stayed at the same motel, and they had to carry him up the stairs."

Jane continued: "We would shoot sometimes 14 hours a day. And Lee Marvin took me aside and he said, 'Fonda, we're the stars of this movie. If we allow them to work us so many hours, we're not the ones that get hurt. It's the crew. We have to stand up for the worker, for the crew, and we have to refuse to work these long hours. We have to stand up for the crew.'

"And that had never occurred to me. That was a huge lesson from Lee Marvin."