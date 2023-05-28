Billie Eilish has blasted the "idiots" who criticised her "boyish" looks early on in her career.

The 21-year-old pop star first became known for sporting dark hair and oversized hoodies in her early singles such as 'bad guy' but has famously adopted a more feminine look in recent years and took to social media on Saturday (27.08.23) to claim she was "obliterated" by "fools" for her tomboy styles before being accused of being a "sellout" when she changed things up.

She wrote on Instagram: "I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how I did and constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman and now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or flirting, I CHANGED and am a sellout.. and ‘what happened to her’ oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE biLlie she’s just like the rest bla blah. [Y]ou guys are true idiots. LOL I can be BOTH you f***ing bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST! :))))" (sic)

The 'Happier Than Ever' songstress - who recently split from the Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford after less than a year of dating - went on to add that women can be "multifaceted" and insisted that "femininity does not equal weakness" as she declared her trolls to be "women hating weirdos."

She said: "FUN FACT! Did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? Shocking right?? Believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things. Also that femininity does not equal weakness??!!!! Omg?! Insane right? Who knew?? And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times.Suck my absolute c*** and balls you women hating a**weirdos!"