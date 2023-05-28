Kaley Cuoco did not consider motherhood “a goal” until she met Tom Pelphrey.

The 37-year-old ‘Big Bang Theory’ actress, who had Matilda with her actor partner Tom Pelphrey, 40, eight weeks ago, added the urge to have a baby suddenly hit when he came along.

She told Emmy magazine: “When we met, it was instantaneous. Tom came along, and something changed.”

Kaley added she remembers thinking: “Oh, my God, I want to have a kid with you.”

Adding Tom shared her desire to start a family, she said: “We’re not 20, so we felt like we probably couldn’t wait too long. Then we got so blessed – it happened right away.”

“As a young girl I dreamed of (being a mum), but I became involved in my career.

“(This is) not what I thought my life would be. I love my career and wanted to just keep living my life.”

Kaley and ‘Ozark’ actor Tom started dating in April 2022, and she told Extra it was “love at first sight”.

She said: “We have the same management team. My manager actually took me as her guest to the ‘Ozark’ premiere, and I met him there.

“It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah.’ It was very magical… It was perfect.”

Kaley, who was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting, 35, from 2013 to 2016, and equestrian Karl Cook, 32, from 2018 to 2022, told Entertainment Tonight she hadn’t felt ready with Karl to be a mum.

She added at the time of the chat: “I’m a worker bee right now — kind of my career is my focus and my husband,” she noted. “But we love kids and we love animals, so we’re meant to have children.”