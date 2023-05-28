Jane Fonda cheekily chucked an award at director Justine Triet’s back during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The 85-year-old actress was on stage for the presentation of the Palme d’Or to the director, 44, on Saturday (27.05.23) for her ‘Anatomy of the Fall’ film, and when she accidentally left the scroll at the podium, Jane attempted to flag her down before hurling it at her back after the filmmaker failed to acknowledge her.

Even though the scroll hit Justine on the back of the head, she didn’t appear to notice as it thudded to the floor behind her.

Jane’s fans saw the funny side, with her supporters calling her everything from a “queen” to an “excellent shot” for the joke.

The ‘Barbarella’ actress has been celebrating her time at Cannes by sharing updates on her Instagram, including a shot of her in the black sequinned gown she wore when she chucked the award at Justine.

She captioned the image: “Very happy to be back in Cannes wearing a custom look by @amiparis @alexandremattiussi9.”

Jane also posted images of her posing with ‘Desperate Housewives’ actress Eva Longoria, 48, and meeting ‘Titanic’ star Kate Winslet, 47, for the first time.

She’s been enjoying the event eight months after telling fans she had cancer.

Jane said on Instagram in September: “I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

By December 2022, Jane announced her cancer was in remission after she had undergone chemotherapy – news she called the “best birthday present ever” ahead of turning 85 that month.

It was the third time she has battled cancer.

In 2010, Oscar-winner and fitness guru Jane was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a lumpectomy in November to have it removed.

Then in January 2018 she had a cancerous growth removed from her lower lip and pre-melanoma growths taken from her skin.