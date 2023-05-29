Donny Osmond would "never say never" to a reunion with his sister Marie.

The 65-year-old star shot to fame as a child with his brothers in the 1970s as part of the Osmonds before breaking out as a solo artist and later went on to start up a variety act and host a talk show with his younger sister Marie but while he is tempted to return to Las Vegas for a one-off special of their long-running slot, he admitted that there is "nothing" on the cards just yet.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "There was something about the combination about Donny and Marie, and it wouldn't have worked had we not been siblings in my opinion. But because we grew up together, we spent so much time together as siblings.

"I joined the band, The Osmond Brothers, [which] kind of separated us and then Marie joined when she was like 12 or 13 and the whole Donny and Marie thing came together again. There was something organic about that and when she hit me with pies and hit me in the stomach or slapped me, it was all natural. It was all organic. I think a lot of people really related to that in families and it was all in fun.

"I have been in this business for a long time. I learned to never say never, but there's nothing in the back of my mind and I don't think there is in the back of Marie's mind of reuniting. Maybe a one-off, but to do a Las Vegas performance like we did for 11 years, with the Donny and Marie talk show for several years, there's nothing that has really sparked both of our minds yet."

The 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' star went on to add that it may come as a "shock" to some that he has been in the business for 60 years but feels as if his career is even "better" these days than when he was in his heyday.

He added: "To be able to say that I've been in show business for six decades, it's a shock for some people to hear that. And to still be relevant. I'm not as popular as I was, you know, as a teenybopper in the '70s. But then again, the career now is even better, in my opinion, than the '70s. Because there's so much breadth to it. There's so much to draw from my repertoire [and it] is so much fun to pull things from. "