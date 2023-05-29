Tina Turner seduced her second husband Erwin Bach by telling him to make love to her weeks after they met.

The ‘Private Dancer’ singer, whose death aged 83at her $76 million Swiss compound was confirmed on 24 May, fell in love with the German music producer, 67, in 1986 years after her divorce from her abusive husband Ike Turner.

She said in her candid autobiography ‘My Love Story’: “I looked at (Erwin) – so handsome in his Lacoste shirt, jeans and loafers without socks – and whispered, ‘Erwin, when you come to America, I want you to make love to me.’

“He turned his head slowly and just looked at me, as if he couldn’t believe his ears. I couldn’t believe what I had said either! Later, he told me he had never heard that from a woman.

“His first thought was, ‘Wow, those California girls are really wild.’

“But I wasn't wild. I’d never done anything remotely like that before. I didn’t recognise myself.”

After Erwin joined Tina and her friends for a dinner in Los Angeles she said: “I invited everyone back to my house after dinner and that’s when our real romance began.

“The kissing began, and we kissed all the way to the bedroom. Erwin stayed with me that night.”

Tina’s death was due to “natural causes” her team confirmed, and she suffered years of health woes including a 2013 stroke ahead of her marriage to Erwin and kidney problems so severe he needed to donate one of his to the singer in a life-saving 2017 transplant.

The singer added about doubting he was attracted to her: “Suddenly, I felt very insecure about my looks. I was wearing an Issey Miyake sweater with leather jeans – rock ’n’ roll stuff – and my hair was big, big, big in those days.

“But if you ask me, I didn’t look so good and I doubt that Erwin found me attractive.

“Oh, and if the hair wasn’t enough of a turn-off, I was 46, divorced and the mother of two sons and two stepsons, who were now practically men themselves.

“What was going through Erwin’s mind? Later – much later – I found out that he'd felt the same inexplicable electrical charge.”