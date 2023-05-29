Dame Vivienne Westwood’s grave has been targeted by thieves.

The fashion pioneer, who died in December aged 81, was laid to rest in the village of Tintwhistle, Derbyshire in the east Midlands where she was born and locals have been left disgusted after a decorative planter urn left at the spot has disappeared.

Florist Anja Norris, who was chosen to design and make floral attachments for Dame Vivenne’s grave, had been tending it every two weeks after being asked by Dame Vivienne’s family and posted about the urn going missing on social media.

She told the BBC: “It’s just so disrespectful, I hope they bring it back.

“I can’t get my head around it. The grave is very popular with people and those in the village like to visit it to pay their respects.”

Anja added the “very heavy” urn would have had to have been taken by someone with a car due to its bulk.

She added: “I’m quite taken aback but there is a small level of amusement as to why anyone would want to do this.”

One of a group of locals sharing their outrage online said on social media: “What a crime, to disturb the resting place of Vivienne... it’s a beautiful memorial to her life and what she means to so many people.”

Another hit out: “No respect for the late Dame Vivienne nor her family. Disgusting behaviour.”

The theft is believed to have taken place in the past two weeks, but the police have yet to be contacted.

After being born in Tintwhistle, Dame Vivienne moved to London in the 1950s and became one of Britain’s most iconic fashion designers.

A memorial service was held for Dame Vivienne in Southwark Cathedral, south London, in February that saw A-listers from the worlds of fashion and film gather to pay their respects while wearing Dame Vivienne-inspired outfits.