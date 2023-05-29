Sydney Sweeney feels "excited" to shoot season three of 'Euphoria'.

The 25-year-old actress stars as Cassie Howard in the HBO teen drama, and Sydney can't wait to reprise the role for season three of the show.

She told Variety: "I just hope that I get to continue to challenge myself as an actor and get to go to crazy places through her, because she’s such a crazy, dramatically heightened character and it’s fun to play her.

"Whatever Sam [Levinson, the show's writer] decides he wants to do with her, I fully entrust in Sam’s vision. I’m excited."

Sydney also stars alongside Glen Powell in the romcom 'Anyone But You'.

The actress has likened working with Glen, 34, to attending a "summer camp".

She said: "It was so much fun, honestly.

"We laughed every single day and the cast and the crew were just a bunch of really great people, and we all got along. It felt like summer camp. It was a great breather from everything else I’ve done.

"That was the first time I’ve done something like that. So I definitely enjoyed it. And I might look for some more."

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Sydney revealed that she loves playing the part of "crazy Cassie".

The blonde beauty told E! News: "I know that the fans need her to somehow figure out how to get her s*** together but I really hope for a while that I can enjoy crazy Cassie."

Sydney has already appeared in a host of successful TV shows and movies, including 'Euphoria', 'The White Lotus', 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.

However, the actress insists she doesn't have a favourite character.

She shared: "I don't think I've ever ranked my characters before - I don't know if I can. That's like having to choose your favourite child, I don't know if I can."