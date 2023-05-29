Arlo Parks feels "very humbled" by her success.

The 22-year-old singer has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years, and Arlo admits that her fame and success has been a little disorienting.

She told The Independent: "I never expected this many people to be listening to what I have to say, so I feel very humbled by the attention. I’m not the kind of person who ‘always knew this was gonna happen’, y’know?"

Arlo initially found it "difficult" to mix with some of her musical heroes at festivals and other industry events.

She added: "It’s difficult to feel yourself as being deserving of being among them. Especially people you’ve listened to for a long time. I’ve been listening to Phoebe Bridgers since I was 16."

Arlo is set to tour with her new album, 'My Soft Machine'. However, the singer insists she won't push herself too far.

She said: "That last tour was too much. I felt where my boundary was and I pushed past it. You have to be honest with yourself. If you want a long career you need to take it at the right pace."

Last year, Arlo cancelled a string of concerts, revealing that her mental health had "deteriorated to a debilitating place".

The singer took to social media to explain the decision to cancel some of her US tour dates and return home to London.

Arlo - who is now based in Los Angeles - wrote on Instagram at the time: "I don’t take decisions like this lightly but I am broken and I really need to step out, go home and take care of myself.

"I will do everything I can to make this up to you – for now you can get refunds at your point of purchase.

"I’m forever thankful to everyone who continues to show up for me, what a dream to have fans like you guys – I’ll be back – love AP. (sic)"